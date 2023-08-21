DRI arrests 2 with Amphetamine worth Rs 16.72 crore

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said that they have arrested two foreigners, including a Cameroonian national, for allegedly smuggling 2.090 kilograms of Amphetamine worth Rs 16.72 crore.

A senior DRI official stated that the accused arrived at IGI from Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on August 17.

"Upon examination of their luggage, a packet (gross weight - 2.090 kg) of white powder was found. The packets were tested with a field drug detection kit and tested positive for 'Amphetamine.' We then seized it under the NDPS Act," the DRI said.

The official mentioned that during the investigation, a Nigerian national was also apprehended.

"Both individuals were arrested under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act," the official added.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

