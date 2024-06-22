Dreaded Maoist couple with Rs 41 lakh bounty lays down arms in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), June 22 (IANS) A hardcore Maoist from Gadchiroli, considered to be a top leader of the movement in the district, surrendered along with his wife in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Saturday.

Nangsu Manku Tumretty alias Giridhar carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh, while his wife carried a reward of Rs 16 lakh.

Deputy CM Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the Maoist network in Gadchiroli has been broken due to the sustained efforts of the police.

He also presented the couple with a copy of the Constitution along with Rs 25 lakh for their rehabilitation.

"The C-60 team of the police have made their stand clear, either the Maoists have to surrender or face the gun. The police have broken the back of the Maoist movement, while several schemes of the government have also reached the grassroots. This is a big success as the Maoists tried to prevent development from reaching the last man. Today, development is visible in the remote areas," Fadnavis said.

