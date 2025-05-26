DPIIT to fast-track 9 infra projects worth Rs 4,904 crore in Andhra Pradesh, TN

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Centre on Monday reviewed key issues impacting mega infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,904 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to to fast-track implementation.

A high-level review meeting of the project monitoring group (PMG), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), was held to address key issues impacting these infrastructure projects.

The deliberations focused on resolving critical inter-ministerial and inter-governmental bottlenecks through coordinated efforts, with the aim of accelerating project implementation across both states.

A total of 18 critical issues pertaining to 9 infrastructure projects — collectively valued at over Rs 4,904 crore — were reviewed during the meeting.

Among the projects discussed was the multi-product pipeline project from Irugur (Tamil Nadu) to Devangonthi (Karnataka), with an estimated investment of Rs 1,732 crore.

The pipeline spans multiple districts in Tamil Nadu — Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Salem, and Tiruppur — and further extends into Kolar and Bengaluru Rural in Karnataka.

The project faced three key land acquisition concerns and one forest clearance issue in Tamil Nadu, which were taken up for resolution to ensure timely progress.

Another project of national importance reviewed was the 5G/4G network expansion initiative.

The meeting was chaired by Praveen Mahto, Principal Economic Advisor, DPIIT, and witnessed participation from senior officials of central ministries, state governments, and project proponents.

Mahto emphasised the government’s commitment to strengthening the institutional framework for timely project monitoring and execution.

He urged project proponents to proactively leverage the PMG portal to raise and resolve implementation issues. He reiterated that collaborative efforts between Central Ministries, State Authorities, and private stakeholders are vital to ensuring efficient, time-bound infrastructure development that contributes to the vision of a developed and digitally empowered India.

Earlier this month, DPIIT also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to enhance opportunities for clean energy startups in India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.