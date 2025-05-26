Canada Study Guide: Key Differences Between Student Visa and Study Permit

Aspiring to study in Canada? Then it’s important to clearly understand two key documents you'll encounter: the student visa and the study permit. Although they might seem similar, each serves a unique function in your international education journey. Understanding the difference between the two is essential for a hassle-free entry and a successful stay in Canada.

What Is a Canadian Student Visa?

A Canadian student visa, often referred to as a visitor visa or electronic travel authorisation (eTA), is the document that lets you enter Canada. Think of it as your entry ticket. Once your study permit is approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), you’ll receive a port of entry letter of introduction, along with either a visitor visa or an eTA, depending on your home country.

However, this visa is not your actual study permit. It merely allows you to travel to Canada.

What Is a Canadian Study Permit?

The study permit is the document that allows you to live and study in Canada at a designated learning institution (DLI). You receive it only after landing in Canada, during your interaction with a border services officer at the airport or port of entry. They will conduct a brief interview and check your documents before issuing the permit.

To clarify:

Student visa (visitor visa or eTA) = Permission to enter Canada

Study permit = Permission to stay in Canada and pursue your studies

You must have both to begin your education legally.

What to Expect at the Border

Be ready for questions like:

What program are you enrolled in?

Which institution will you attend?

Do you have enough funds?

Ensure all documents — including your admission letter, financial proof, and ID — are in your carry-on.

Keeping Your Study Permit Valid

After arrival, follow these rules:

Study full-time at your DLI

Obey work restrictions

Update your information with IRCC

Renew or extend your permit before it expires

As per the November 2024 update, changing your post-secondary institution now requires a new study permit application.

Understanding the difference between a visa and a study permit is your first step toward a successful academic journey in Canada. Stay informed and be prepared!