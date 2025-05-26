Stage set for TDP 'Mahanadu' with focus on six formulas

Amaravati, May 26 (IANS) The stage is set for Telugu Desam Party’s three-day 'Mahanadu' the annual conclave beginning in Kadapa on Tuesday, with a focus on release of six formulas aimed at strengthening the party with ideological revival and structure reforms.

TDP National President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, will deliver the inaugural address to set the tone of the deliberations for the party’s annual conclave, the first after TDP returned to power in June last year along with its allies Jana Sena and BJP.

TDP General Secretary and state minister Nara Lokesh, who is the son of Chief Minister Naidu, will introduce six formulas and amendments to the rules and regulations, in line with expectations of the young generation.

The conclave will pass a six formula resolution to build the party for future challenges.

‘The activist is the leader’ will be the first formula to be unveiled with a focus on organisational structure and the importance of party workers.

The second formula is ‘Yuva Galam’ or the voice of the youth with the emphasis on welfare of the youth, investments, employment opportunities, decentralisation of development, focus on backward areas, technology in public administration and WhatsApp Governance.

Lokesh had undertaken a padyatra ‘Yuva Galam’ before last year’s elections to put forward an agenda for the youth.

Under the third formula, the conclave will focus on global eminence of the Telugu community. The party will recall how its founder N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) was popular and introduced many reforms and how the state is moving on a progressive path under Naidu’s regime.

The party will highlight great victories in its 40-year journey.

'Women power' will be the fourth formula to be discussed. It will highlight the programmes and schemes for welfare of women, their empowerment and secure law and order.

The fifth formula will be 'social justice and prosperity of the poor'. The party will highlight how it aims to building a poverty-free society through the recently-launched programme P-4. Housing, healthcare and education accessible to all are the targets set under Swarnandhra Vision-2047

Under the sixth formula 'support to farmers', the party will explain the measures taken for welfare of growers and development of the agriculture sector. These include using technology beneficial for farming, construction of irrigation projects at a rapid pace and revolutionary reforms in the power sector.

On the first day of the conclave, discussions will be held on organisational structure and future action plan besides basic principles of the party.

A photo exhibition and blood donation camps will be inaugurated on the first day and the party's flag will be hoisted to launch the conclave.

The proceedings will commence with the chanting of the 'Maa Telugu Talliki' song following which condolences will be offered in the memory of party leaders and activists who passed away.

After the general secretary's report, the president of the TDP State unit, Palla Srinivas Rao, will deliver the welcome address. Later, the treasurer will submit his report on revenue and expenditure. This will be followed by Chandrababu Naidu’s inaugural address.

On the second day, rich tributes will be paid to party founder NTR on his birth anniversary. Discussions will be held on the draft resolutions on developmental and welfare programmes taken up by the TDP-led NDA Government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.