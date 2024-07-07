'Double-engine government' works for welfare of society: Haryana CM

Panipat, July 7 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "double-engine government" in the state has established a system that works for the welfare of all sections of society and has taken the development of the state to new heights.

The developmental works carried out during the tenure of the present government have surpassed the works done during the 48 years of previous governments.

The amount of development work done during this government's tenure has never been done before, said Saini, while addressing the gathering at an event held in Panipat.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 32 projects of Rs 227 crore. These include the inauguration of 19 projects of Rs 36.55 crore and the foundation stones for 12 projects of Rs191 crore.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced an allocation of Rs 10 crore for development works in the Panipat (Urban) Assembly constituency and Rs 10 crore for the Panipat (Rural) constituency.

The Chief Minister said infrastructure is considered a measure of physical development for any nation or state. Strong infrastructure not only uplifts the standard of living of the people residing there but also attracts industries and investments, thereby strengthening the state's economy.

Haryana maintains an annual economic growth rate of eight per cent due to its strong infrastructure, compared to the national average of 6.7 per cent.

The Chief Minister said when the present government took on the responsibility of serving the state in 2014, "we faced many challenges as the previous government had left a dilapidated economy, a collapsed cooperative structure, and public sector undertakings running at a loss".

He said the previous governments had always "prioritised regionalism and nepotism" in development and jobs.

During previous governments, there was significant discrimination in development and welfare schemes, with development focused only on one region, neglecting the rest of the state, he claimed.

However, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, following the philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas' and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Antyodaya, the pace of development has been accelerated, changing the face of the state without any discrimination, CM Saini added.

