Dotasra to head Congress election committee for Rajasthan, Pilot makes comeback

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, the Congress on Thursday announced the Election Committee for Rajasthan with state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra as its Chairman and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot among the members.

In a communication, Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Rajasthan with immediate effect."

Besides Dotasra, Gehlot and Pilot, senior party leaders Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, Raghuveer Meena, Rameshwar Dudi, Raghu Sharma, Harish Choudhary, Lalchand Kataria, Ramlal Jat, and Pramod Jain Bhaya have been named in the 29 member committee.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year. The Congress government, led by Gehlot, has been launching several pro-people schemes in the state to woo the voters.

Meanwhile, Pilot has made a comeback in a party committee in the state after he was removed from the post of Deputy Chief Minister and state unit chief in 2020 for his rebellion.

