Don't restrict Chhatrapati Shivaji to Maha, every Indian should be taught about him: Amit Shah

Raigad Fort, April 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should not be restricted to Maharashtra and every Indian should be taught about the founder of the Maratha empire, who is an ideal of service to the motherland and good governance.

On the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister Shah said: "The story of Shivaji should be taught to every Indian. It should be taught to every child. Do not limit Shivaji Maharaj to Maharashtra. The country and the world are taking inspiration from him."

He further stated, "The pride of one's religion, the aspiration of Swarajya and making one's language immortal are three thoughts that are not connected to the borders of the country, but to the self-respect of human life. When the invaders took power over us, they instilled the mentality of slavery. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj presented these three basic characters of self-respect to the whole world."

Union Minister Shah said: "Rajmata Jijau instilled good values ​​in the mind of young Shivaji. She also inspired him to restore swaraj, swadharma and language. She gave Shivaji the idea of uniting and liberating the entire country as a child. Jijau Maa Saheb also inspired Shivaji Maharaj to establish Hindavi Swarajya. That is why I am saluting Maa Saheb. It is the responsibility of all of us that every child in India should read Shivaji Charitra and learn from it.”

"I came after many years. I cannot express the feelings in my heart while saluting the throne. The one who created a desire to die for Swadharma, Swarajya. I am standing here and cannot describe this in words," said the union minister.

"From Attock to Cuttack and Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and other places, the entire country saw the dream of Swarajya becoming a reality," he said while remembering the great leader.

"A 12-year-old boy took an oath to hoist the saffron flag from Sindhu to Kanyakumari. I have read the biographies of many heroes, but with indomitable willpower, great strategy and uniting all the people of society together to make this strategy successful, they built an undefeated Army. They had nothing in common with the past, heritage, yet they destroyed the Mughal Empire. They went to Cuttack. They went to Bengal. They went to Karnataka in the south. Then people thought that the country would now be independent. The country was saved, the language was saved. Today, after independence, we stand tall in the world," said the union minister.

"The consciousness created by Shivaji Maharaj became the carrier of 'Hindavi Swabhiman' (self-respect). Today, the resolve for Hindvi Swaraj has become so strong that the country can take the resolve that when India completes 100 years of independence, it will be the first in the world," he remarked.

