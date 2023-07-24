DoNER Minister reviews progress of key schemes in Assam

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), G Kishan Reddy on Monday reviewed the progress of important schemes being implemented in Assam.

Reddy reviewed the progress of the schemes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met him at his office here on Monday.

"The Chief Minister and DoNER Minister reviewed the progress of important schemes under the Ministry, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme, in Assam," a government official said.

In a Twitter post, the Union Minister said, "we held deliberations on various matters pertaining to the implementation of schemes and developmental works underway in the state".

Also taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said: "Delighted to have had a productive meeting with the Union Minister Kishan Reddy ji. We reviewed the impressive progress of critical schemes under DoNER Ministry in Assam, including PM-DEVINE and NE-Special Infra Development Scheme."

On Monday morning, Sarma met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and sought assistance in expediting key infrastructure projects in Assam, the official said.

Gadkari assured that his Ministry would extend all possible help and assistance in expediting the key infrastructure projects in the northeastern state, he added.

