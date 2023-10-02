Dolly Sohi makes a comeback in 'Parineetii'

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actress Dolly Sohi, who was previously shooting for her upcoming show 'Jhanak' has now made a comeback in her previous show 'Parineetii'.

The actress said: “I made a comeback in Parineetii, as the track demands my presence and the story revolves around me. I play the role of Gurpreet Kakkar, female protagonist Parineet's (Anchal Sahu) mother.”

“The current telecast will air more twist and turn after my role gets kidnapped and is hospitalised.”

Dolly is known for playing prominent roles in shows like 'Bhabhi', 'Kumkum Bhagya' and was last seen in 'Piya Abhimani'.

The actress added that she enjoys her relationship with Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms.

The actress said: "I previously completed my shoots for the upcoming show 'Jhanak', in Kolkata and Kashmir. And after I returned back to Mumbai, I was informed about my character making a comeback on 'Parineetii'. I could easily manage because we are yet to start shooting for 'Jhanak' here in Mumbai."

She added: " 'Parineetii', is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The production is very close to my heart as I made my successful debut with them as Ranoo in 2000 with 'Kalash' and the relationship with Ekta Kapoor became stronger with every next show I acted for them. She's humble and kind. It's like getting back to my home for me."

The actress is also happy as she shares a great bond with the team of 'Parineetii'.

"The complete team is great to work with. I share a good bond with them. Reuniting with them is like an opportunity," she concluded.

'Parineetii' stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma.

The show tells the story of two best friends who are married to the same man due to their destiny.

