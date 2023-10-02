CM YS Jagan Says His Government Is Committed To Gandhi's Dream 

Mahatma Gandhi dreamt of effective decentralization at the village level. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today tweeted that his government believes in Gandhi's governance model, adding that Gram Swaraj has been materialized through policy interventions.

"Mahatma Gandhi's words are our ideal. We are governing with the welfare of all the people of the state as the goal. Through the secretariat system percolating down to the Gram and Ward level, we have made the Gram Swaraj that Gandhi dreamed of a reality. We will follow the path shown by him," the YSRCP chief wrote, paying a rich tribute to the freedom fighter and philosopher.

In a subsequent tweet, Jagan also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri's 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan, a novel slogan that drove the significance of soldiers and farmers to our national life. "His services to the nation as a freedom fighter and former Prime Minister are memorable. His call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to resonate to this day," Jagan wrote, adding that Shastri's "revolutionary reforms" were great.