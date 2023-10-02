Two Sub-Inspectors assaulted in Patna during raid

Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) Two Sub-Inspectors were brutally assaulted by a group of people in Patna during a raid, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Khairtali village under the Parsa police station and the victims, Saurav Kumar and Santosh, are currently hospitalised.

Patna Police have also registered an FIR against two named and 31 unknown persons, with search operations underway to nab them.

The incident was triggered after a person lodged an FIR of kidnapping of his daughter.

He had been regularly visiting the police station and appealing to officers to find her.

Following his complaint, the two Sub-Inspectors, in civil dress, went to the village along with the man.

The complainant showed the suspect's house and went to his house.

The cops nabbed the accused Baban Paswan and his son Shahil, but some three dozen people known to them, assembled at the place and brutally assaulted the inspectors.

Although Saurav and Santosh kept saying that they were Sub-Inspectors from the Parsa police station, their cries were unheard by the agitate mob.

When the incident was reported to the station, the SHO along with a large number of police force reached and managed to rescue the Sub-Inspectors.

"We have registered FIR against Baban Paswan, Shahil Paswan and 31 unknown persons and raids are on to nab them,” a station officer said.

