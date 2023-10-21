Dolly Parton says she wanted to cover Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (IANS) Singer Dolly Parton loves Miley Cyrus' ‘Wrecking Ball’. Recently , the country legend, 77, teamed up with the ‘Flowers’ singer, 30, for a new rendition of Cyrus' 2013 hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ for her forthcoming album ‘Rockstar’.

The track, which begins as a stripped-back piano ballad, explodes into an electric guitar duet featuring both singers, reports People magazine. By the song's conclusion, the duo pays a brief tribute to Parton's classic ‘I Will Always Love You’ and the mashup the duo performed during Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Parton shared a video on Instagram celebrating the release of the team-up where she explains why she wanted to put her own spin on the song.

“I remember the first time I heard ‘Wrecking Ball,’ it hit me the same way as it did the first time I heard ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston,” Parton said in the clip, quoted by People. “I was driving, heard that one, and I almost wrecked. And when I heard ‘Wrecking Ball’, I almost wrecked again. I thought when it started into that chorus, ‘It hit me like a wrecking ball,’ I thought, ‘Well, how great can a song be?'”

Parton wrote in the caption that when she heard the track she "thought how great can a song be and how great can Miley Cyrus be?" "I thought, I have to have that song on my rock album and I have to have Miley sing it with me! I love it and I hope you do!" she wrote.

Cyrus also shared her gratitude for the collaboration on Instagram. "I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dolly’s music & it’s an honour to hear her singing one of my songs," she wrote in a caption alongside a photo of her singing on-stage dressed in a black and leopard print ensemble with her godmother.

She added: "I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.