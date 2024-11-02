Doesn't understand difference between temple trust and Waqf Board: BJP mocks Owaisi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh on Saturday rebuked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi over raising objections on 'only Hindu-staff policy' at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

He said that AIMIM chief was being ignorant of the distinction between temple trusts and the Waqf Board, claiming that the latter was attempting to conflate religious faith management with land administration.

Singh's comments came after Owaisi raised objections to the recently unveiled 'only Hindu staff policy' of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which has restricted temple employment to only members of the Hindu community.

Raising questions over the only-Hindu policy at TTD, Owaisi questioned the Centre on why it was bent on including members of other community in the Waqf Boarx

"The TTD has implemented a 'Hindu-only staff policy' in Tirumala, while the Centre proposes non-Muslim representation on Waqf Boards. We are not against TTD's approach, but if temple trusts limit their members to a single faith, why introduce a provision for non-Muslim members on the Waqf Council?" Owaisi had questioned.

In response, Singh stated, "Owaisi seems to misunderstand the roles of temple trusts and Waqf Boards. The Waqf Board is primarily a land management authority, while temple trusts are places of religious devotion and worship, requiring staff of the same faith. Does anyone expect a Hindu to manage a mosque? That is not practical."

Speaking to IANS, Singh stressed the purpose of the Waqf Board, which he described as "a land management entity with responsibilities to ensure community benefit through educational institutions, facilities, and more."

He added that expertise from various backgrounds, regardless of religion, could be beneficial, pointing out that "land management is about resources, not just faith."

He also accused Owaisi of politicising the matter, arguing, "Owaisi fails to recognise that mosques are not directly managed by Waqf Boards, unlike temple trusts, which manage religious practices directly. Given recent incidents, like the 'spitting in food' controversy, ensuring appropriate trust management has become crucial."

