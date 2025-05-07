Doctor duped of Rs 26 lakh in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 7 (IANS) Three, including two Delhi-based doctors, allegedly duped Rs 26.57 lakh from a doctor for helping him to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

The suspects are yet to be arrested, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Ravi Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Nagar, Gurugram, an FIR was registered against all three accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station on Monday, police said.

Kumar told the police he had completed his MBBS degree from the International Higher School of Medicine, University in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. After returning to India, he had to pass the FMGE exam, which is mandatory for foreign medical degree holders. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, he was on duty at the Burari Government Hospital in Delhi. During duty, he met Dr Abhishek Rajput, working in Max Hospital, Ghaziabad.

The complainant further said he had applied for the FMGE exam, and the paper was still pending. On this, Dr Abhishek said the FMGE exam was very difficult and hard to crack. He and his friend, Dr Siddhant, have a good reputation in the field. He assured Ravi that he would help him pass the exam and demanded money for the same.

“On July 4, 2022, I gave Rs 2.5 lakh in cash to Dr Abhishek in Sector 14, Gurugram, during a meeting. Following this, Dr Abhishek introduced me to Dr Siddhanta and his younger brother, Vastav Chaudhary, who were involved in helping me pass the exam. In January 2023, I transferred Rs 7 lakh to Dr Abhishek's account and gave him Rs 3 lakh in cash. With some other transactions, I had paid a total of Rs 26.57 lakhs to them. I appeared in the FMGE exam on January 20, 2023, and failed in the result that came on February 3, 2023. When I talked to Dr Abhishek, he sent me a fake certificate of passing. Later, I asked for money, and then Dr Abhishek threatened me,” the complainant told the police.

"A fraud case has been registered against the accused trio, and the police are verifying the facts. They will be arrested soon," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

