Doc rape-murder: Kolkata Police summon ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh for questioning

Kolkata, Aug 20 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Tuesday summoned Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical & Hospital where a woman doctor was recently raped and murdered, for questioning, a source in the know of things said.

According to a source at Kolkata Police, Ghosh was summoned for questioning for allegedly naming the woman junior doctor earlier this month during a press conference he addressed after the incident.

Ghosh had been asked to appear at the police headquarters in central Kolkata by 12 noon on Wednesday.

Ghosh has also been appearing at the Central Bureau of Investigation's Salt Lake office on the outskirts of Kolkata every day since last Friday, and on average, he is being questioned by the central agency officials "for an average of 13 to 14 hours at a stretch daily".

He had appeared at the CBI office on Tuesday also for questioning.

On Monday night, the state government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar since 2021, when it was under the supervision of Ghosh, who stepped down as Principal, days after the rape and murder of a junior doctor on the hospital premises.

Opposition parties have already claimed that the SIT has been formed because Ghosh might have revealed many secrets to the CBI during his grilling for the past few days.

Ghosh is currently on leave after the Calcutta High Court last week gave a clear instruction to the state Health Department not to appoint him as the head of any medical college in the state until further orders.

Notably, hours after resigning last Monday as the principal of R.G. Kar, citing "moral responsibility", Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), triggering protests by the medical students and junior doctors of CNMCH.

