DMK student wing announces protest against UGC-NET exam scheduled on Pongal days

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) The student wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced statewide protests against the National Testing Agency (NTA) for scheduling the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on January 15 and 16, which coincide with Pongal, one of the most important festivals in Tamil Nadu.

The UGC-NET schedule includes 17 examinations on January 15, covering subjects like mass communication and journalism, law, electronic science, and environmental sciences.

These will be held in two shifts, on the day millions of Tamilians celebrate Pongal.

Another 14 examinations are scheduled for January 16, which is also a public holiday observed as Thiruvalluvar Day in the state.

The DMK Students’ Wing Secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan, MLA, strongly condemned the decision, stating that it disrespects Tamil cultural traditions and sentiments.

In a statement, Ezhilarasan urged the NTA and the Government of India to reschedule the exams, asserting that conducting the tests during Pongal undermines the importance of the festival.

He warned that the student wing would organise statewide protests if the schedule is not revised.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader and Member of Parliament from Madurai, Su Venkatesan, also criticised the central government, accusing it of consistently targeting Pongal holidays for conducting important examinations.

In a post on the social media platform X, Venkatesan questioned why exam dates announced by the Union Government frequently clash with Pongal.

“Last month, we had to protest against the CA examination date scheduled for January 14, and it was changed. Now, once again, the UGC-NET exam has been scheduled during Pongal week,” he wrote. Venkatesan added that Tamilians have an emotional connection with Pongal, a festival that celebrates farmers, and holding exams on that day would cause inconvenience to students.

He confirmed writing to the Union Minister for Education, requesting a change in the examination dates.

The UGC-NET is an essential eligibility test for college assistant professor positions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and PhD admissions.

It is conducted twice a year and is a significant milestone for aspiring academics and researchers.

The current schedule has caused stress and anxiety among candidates from Tamil Nadu, as it clashes with the state’s major cultural festival.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.