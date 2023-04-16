DMK serves legal notice to TN BJP chief Annamalai, seeks Rs 500 crore compensation

Chennai, April 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has served a legal notice to state BJP state President K. Annamalai over his allegations in the 'DMK files' on corruption charges against its leaders, asking him to withdraw his remarks or to pay Rs 500 crore as compensation.

DMK Organising Secretary, R.S. Bharathi, in the legal notice, said that the charges raised by the BJP state President were false and fake and made intentionally against the DMK leadership including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Bharathi also termed the allegations made by the BJP President in the video as engineered and baseless and also a misinterpretation of facts.

He said that the statements made by the BJP leader were baseless, scandalous, malicious and defamatory and was made to the sole intention of tarnishing the reputation of the DMK in public eye.

The DMK, in the legal notice, also said that Annamalai, in his 1 hour, 2 minutes and 15 seconds press conference, said that the DMK had looted people's money in an incomparable level and that it far exceeds that of Robert Clive and termed such statements are prima facie defamatory and baseless.

It said that it want the BJP leader to tender unconditional public apology for his speech and allegations made on April 14, 2023 and the video titled 'DMK Files' by publishing the same in any national English newspaper and regional Tamil newspaper and regional TV channels as well as on the social media page of the BJP state President or else pay a compensation of Rs 500 crore as damages.

