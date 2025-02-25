DMK’s student wing stages massive protests across TN against Hindi imposition

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) The student wing of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged large-scale protests across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, condemning the Centre’s alleged imposition of Hindi and its impact on the state’s education system.

Rallies were held in multiple locations, including Saidapet, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, and Villupuram, where protesters demanded the withdrawal of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draft policy and the National Education Policy (NEP), which enforces a three-language formula.

The demonstrators accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government of attempting to undermine Tamil Nadu’s long-standing two-language policy of Tamil and English.

Several DMK-affiliated groups, including the party’s youth wing and members of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, joined the protests, intensifying the ongoing conflict between Tamil Nadu and the Centre over educational policies.

The Tamil Nadu government has repeatedly accused the Union Ministry of Education of withholding essential funds for state-run educational programmes as a means of coercing compliance with the NEP.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has firmly rejected the three-language policy, reaffirming Tamil Nadu’s commitment to its existing two-language system.

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticised Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing him of politicising progressive educational reforms.

Pradhan urged the DMK government to consider the benefits of NEP for students rather than opposing it for political reasons.

A major point of contention in this dispute is the allocation of funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the release of ₹2,152 crore in SSA funds, which he claims have been unfairly linked to the PM SHRI scheme.

CM Stalin argued that SSA and PM SHRI are separate centrally-sponsored programmes and that withholding funds violates the principles of cooperative federalism.

He further accused the Union government of leveraging financial allocations to pressure states into adopting centrally dictated policies, warning that such actions adversely affect students and teachers in Tamil Nadu.

He urged PM Modi to ensure the unconditional release of SSA funds, independent of NEP mandates.

The three-language formula remains a deeply contentious issue in Tamil Nadu, with not only the DMK but also the state’s principal Opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), supporting the two-language policy.

As the political standoff over language policy and education funding escalates, the DMK government remains steadfast in its opposition to what it perceives as an attempt to erode Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and educational autonomy.

