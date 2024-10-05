DMK MP Wilson's conduct a threat to judicial impartiality and independence: BJP

Chennai, Oct 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson, A.N.S. Prasad, said that the state government must intervene to restrain DMK MP and senior advocate P. Wilson from making controversial statements about the judiciary.

He said that the recent events surrounding advocate P. Wilson have raised serious concerns about the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.

Prasad said that during a hearing at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, Wilson allegedly made disparaging remarks against Justice R. Subramanian, which has led to widespread criticism from the legal community.

The incident has been condemned as an attempt to intimidate and undermine the authority of the judiciary, the BJP leader claimed.

He charged that Wilson's actions, as a senior lawyer and Member of Parliament, were deemed unbecoming and unacceptable.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said, “This is not the first instance of Wilson making controversial statements about the judiciary. He had earlier written to the President of India, expressing concerns about the appointment of judges and advocated for reservation in judicial appointments.”

Prasad said that the Law Ministry had clarified that reservation cannot be applied to judicial appointments, as it would compromise the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

The BJP leader further said that if advocate Wilson felt aggrieved by the judge's remarks during the hearing, he should have filed a petition with the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court for redressal.

“Instead, as a Rajya Sabha MP from a prominent party, he has unfairly influenced his party members against the court, and this is unjust,” Prasad added.

The state BJP spokesperson said that as the custodian of Indian democracy and the protector of fundamental rights under the Constitution, the judiciary forms the backbone of India.

He added that it was imperative that the dignity of the courts was preserved and charged that the DMK party's consistent disregard for the judiciary and judges must cease.

He said that from former chief minister Karunanidhi to current DMK MP Wilson, the party has a history of disparaging remarks against courts and has been criticising judges.

Prasad said that their selective criticism, based on favourable or unfavourable verdicts, undermines the judiciary's authority.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader alleged that advocate Wilson's actions have set a dangerous precedent, compromising the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

He added that the conduct of Wilson as a senior lawyer and parliamentarian is unacceptable and warrants immediate action.

The BJP leader said that this disturbing trend, where the DMK targets judges and courts for rulings not aligned with their interests, erodes public trust and compromises the integrity of the judicial system.

“The judiciary's integrity is paramount, and any attempt to intimidate or disparage judges threatens the very fabric of our democracy,” Prasad said.

He added that the legal fraternity has called upon the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that the dignity of the judiciary is protected.

“The Chief Minister must take appropriate action to prevent such incidents from recurring and maintain the sanctity of the judicial system,” the BJP leader said.

He informed that as a seasoned lawyer, Wilson should have been aware of the implications of his actions and the need to maintain the dignity of the court and added that instead of resorting to intimidation and disparagement, he should have availed himself of the available legal remedies.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that the judiciary was the cornerstone of democracy, and its independence and integrity must be safeguarded.

Prasad called upon the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action to address this issue and ensure that the dignity of the judiciary is upheld.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.