‘Diwali for 140 crore Indians’: BJP welcomes Centre’s decision to conduct caste survey in next census

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) The BJP has welcomed the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census along with the next population census. The move was approved on Wednesday during a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reacting to the development, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, expressed gratitude, saying, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Census Commission will carry out this exercise, and the inclusion of a caste census has been announced by the Union Cabinet. I welcome this and congratulate the entire Union Cabinet and the Prime Minister.”

He added that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress, who pretended to demand a caste census, have been exposed, while the Samajwadi Party too only pretended about the survey.

“The BJP government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has taken a historic decision - possibly the biggest in the history of independent India. This decision brings joy to Dalits, tribals, backward and deprived classes, and the poor. It feels like Diwali for 140 crore Indians,” he said.

He added that India has seen the impossible become possible under the leadership of PM Modi. “That’s why the nation chants Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ajay Alok said that after the Rohini Commission report was submitted and accepted by the President and the Cabinet, it was clear that a caste census was on the cards.

“Preparations had already begun. It has now become a reality. Congratulations to the Prime Minister and the entire Cabinet for taking this decision,” he said.

He added that for the Congress, the only tool they had left is now gone.

“This is a milestone moment - it’s the first time in independent India that such an exercise will take place, and it will bring about many dynamic changes,” he said.

BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo said that the BJP-led NDA government has always followed the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas.’

“This caste census is a timely and much-needed step. Unlike the Congress, which suppressed the Mandal Commission report in the 1980s, we are committed to all sections of society - SC, ST, OBC, and the economically weaker sections,” he said.

He added that the census will help assess caste-based data and allow better governance, adding that the BJP wholeheartedly welcomes this decision of the Union Cabinet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.