Divyaa Agarwal watched ‘Gulaab Gang’, ‘Haseena Parker’ to prep for 'Badass Begum'

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Divyaa Agarwal, who plays lady don named Urvashi Raje in “Badass Begum’, said that she prepped for her role by watching movies such as ‘Gulaab Gang’, ‘Haseena Parker’ and “Revolver Rani.”

Talking about her role, Divyaa said: “Urvashi Raje is unlike any character I have played— she is fierce, layered, and owns her space without needing to prove it.”

Divyaa stressed that her character Urvashi Raje is not her typical gangster.

“She’s complex, clever, and powerful in a way that commands attention without screaming for it. To get into the zone, I watched films like Gulaab Gang, Haseena Parker, and Revolver Rani. I wanted to get a sense of that quiet strength, the rage under control, and the confidence that comes with knowing your power,” she said.

The series dives into the psyche of a woman whose name still echoes through the alleys of Mumbai.

On preparing for the demanding action sequences, the actress said: “Though I had some prior experience with combat and shooting scenes but eventually lost touch over time.”

“For Badass Begum, I had to go back to the basics. I trained rigorously with stunt teams, attended workshops, and practiced daily to perfect the physicality. Every glance, every scar, every move carries meaning—and that depth made this role so empowering.”

Set against the ruthless backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld, the series unravels the tale of a woman who rose from obscurity to power, leaving behind a legacy drenched in mystery and fear.

The show also stars Ankit Gera and Akkshay Dogra in pivotal roles. Badass Begum premieres on June 26 on Hungama OTT.

Divyaa is known for participating in several reality shows. She is the runner-up of MTV Splitsvilla 10 and winner of Ace of Space 1, Bigg Boss OTT 1. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.