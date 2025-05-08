Divya Kumar’s ‘Aye Dil Ki Nanhi Chidiya’ is a letter to childhood

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Playback singer Divya Kumar has crooned the song ‘Aye Dil Ki Nanhi Chidiya’ from the upcoming film ‘Chidiya’. The track is a soul-stirring melody that echoes the heart of the film, the quiet courage of young dreamers and the poetry of longing.

The song has been composed by Shailendra Barve, and blends innocence with ache. The lyrics are furnished by director Mehran Amrohi, and are an intimate reflection of the film’s emotional core, where childhood meets resilience.

Mehran Amrohi comes from a literary lineage of poets like Jaun Elia and Naseem Amrohi. Talking about the song, he said, “The idea was to create a song that feels like a whisper from our younger selves — something warm, familiar, and aching with hope”.

Composer Shailendra Barve said, “There’s a simplicity and truth in Mehran’s story that I wanted to retain in the music. It had to be delicate but rich with feeling, a song that lives in the silences between childhood and adulthood”.

Chidiya has quietly found its way into hearts around the world, resonating with audiences beyond borders for its universality, emotional truth, and the grace with which it speaks of childhood, loss, and imagination.

The track is rooted in the heart of the story, which follows two brothers who dream of playing badminton, and reimagine a junkyard into their court using nothing but courage and imagination.

The film is set to release in selected cinemas across India on May 23, 2025, ‘Chidiya is a love letter to the wonder of childhood, and the quiet heroes who keep that wonder alive.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.