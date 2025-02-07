Disturbed about news on women harrasment, Ajith was keen on delivering strong message: Magizh Thirumeni

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Ajith would always get emotionally disturbed about news flashing on murders, acid attacks, and all kinds of harassment of women, and was keen on delivering a strong message through his film Vidaa Muyarchi, the film’s director Magizh Thirumeni has now disclosed.

The director, whose film released on Thursday and features Ajith Kumar in the lead, is about a man’s undying effort to express his love and care for his woman.

Expressing thanks to audiences and fans for their positive response to the film, director Magizh Thirumeni says, “ My heartfelt thanks goes to Ajith Kumar sir for the trust he had in me. During our initial meetings, he would often tell me that he loves to be a part of a movie that shows respect for womanhood. When he shared this idea, I too got emotionally inclined as I grew up in a humble family background. What was more exciting was to get the approval from Lyca Productions, who were completely supportive of our idea. To get approval from a production house, which has spearheaded commercial entertainers with top league actors was astonishing.”

He then recalls, “Ajith sir would always get emotionally disturbed about news on murders, acid attacks, and all kinds of harassment on women, and was keen on delivering a strong message through Vidaa Muyarchi.”

However, Magizh says that despite the actor’s confidence in him, he was a little concerned.

“Despite all his confidence, as a director, I felt that he is a star and fans expect larger-than-life moments in his movies. I attempted to incorporate those elements in Vidaa Muyarchi. Nonetheless, he cleared my doubts saying the script was about protagonist Arjun, a normal middle-class man, who doesn’t prefer violence until he is pushed to the extremity, where no options are left,” Magizh says and recalls Ajith saying he was confident about his fans, who had always encouraged his attempts to deliver a meaningful film.

“Now after the film’s release, I feel that AK sir was so precise with his confidence in fans. A director’s joy is to find satisfaction in the results, and I’m emotionally overwhelmed to receive positive responses from fans, theatre owners, critics and trade circles,” he says.

