I need to take time to rehab my injury fully: Kate Cross on withdrawing from WPL

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) England pacer Kate Cross said that she withdrew from the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season to fully recover from injury and prioritise her mental and physical well-being ahead of packed English summer.

Cross was retained by the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the WPL auction in December last year. However, she was ruled out of the upcoming season along with New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine.

Earlier this week, RCB named Heather Graham and Kim Garth as duo's replacements.

"My decision to withdraw from the WPL was a difficult one, but I need to take the time to rehab my injury fully and prioritise my mental and physical well-being ahead of a big summer," Cross wrote in an Instagram post.

Cross added that she is gutted to miss the WPL season and extended her best wishes for the Smriti Mandhana-led side.

"I’m gutted to be missing my time with RCB this year but wish @smriti_mandhana and the girls all the luck in defending the trophy! I’ll be supporting everyone from back home," she added.

The third edition of the WPL will be held in four cities – Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

The WPL 2025 will commence on February 14, when Gujarat Giants (GG) square off against RCB in Vadodara.

Vadodara will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where Smriti Mandhana-led RCB will play their first home game against Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 21.

The caravan will then move to Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, as it makes its debut as a WPL venue by playing host to four games. Alyssa Healy-led UPW will be playing three matches against GG, MI, and RCB at their home ground on March 3, 6, and 8, respectively.

The final leg of WPL 2025 will be held at the iconic Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will conclude the league stage with back-to-back home games against GG and RCB on March 10 and 11, respectively.

Brabourne will also host the eliminator between second and third-placed teams on March 13. It is followed by the title clash scheduled to be held on March 15.

