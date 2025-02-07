Over 284 crore Aadhaar authentications in January, 32 pc annual jump: Centre

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Aadhaar holders conducted more than 284 crore authentication transactions in January, highlighting the continued expansion of the digital economy in the country, the government said on Friday.

The authentication transactions in January recorded a growth of over 32 per cent compared to the same month last year when 214.8 crore such transactions were carried out, said the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

More than 43 crore eKYC transactions were carried out during January this year. By the end of January, the cumulative number of Aadhaar e-KYC transactions went past 2,268 crore.

On an average, over nine crore authentications are taking place every day.

This shows the growing adoption and utility of Aadhaar in the daily lives of people. Nearly 550 entities are using the Aadhaar authentication service.

Aadhaar face authentication transactions too are getting good traction.

"In January, almost 12 crore Aadhaar face authentication transactions were carried out. Cumulatively, Face Authentication transaction numbers have crossed 102 crore, since it was first introduced in October 2021," said the ministry.

Nearly 78 crore of the total face authentication transactions were recorded in the past 12 months alone.

The AI/ML-based face authentication solution, developed in-house by the UIDAI, is being used across diverse sectors including finance, insurance, fintech, health and telecommunications.

Several government departments both at the centre and states are using it for the smooth delivery of benefits to targeted beneficiaries.

Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play an important role in banking and non-banking financial services by providing transparent and improved customer experience, and helping in ease of doing business, said the ministry.

Last month, the Centre expanded Aadhaar authentication to government and private entities for providing various services in the public interest boosting innovation, knowledge and public service enhancement.

The amendment would help people seamlessly avail the services of e-commerce, travel, tourism, hospitality, health sector etc. being provided by entities other than of the government.

