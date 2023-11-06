UP district sets up ‘ Har Ghar Neki ki Deewar’ for Diwali

Gonda, Nov 6 (IANS) Ahead of Diwali, Gonda, a district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, has launched the 'Har Ghar Neki Ki Deewar' (Wall of Kindness) campaign in an effort to enhance the living conditions of the underprivileged.

The campaign, initiated by the Gonda district administration, encourages people not to throw away unused items such as old clothing, toys, and footwear that may be lying around in their homes.

Instead, they are urged to assist the district administration in redistributing these items to those in need.

By making such contributions, the people of the district can bring joy into the lives of less fortunate individuals during festive occasions.

The campaign has been carefully structured to engage not only the local community, but also government officials and employees, who play a crucial role in delivering these goods to the underprivileged.

The district administration has outlined a plan to commend and recognize the outstanding efforts of officers, employees, and residents who distinguish themselves in this initiative.

This innovative campaign, which originated in Gonda with the aim of assisting the impoverished, has the potential to serve as a model for the entire state.

Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma emphasised that during the Diwali season, many households engage in thorough cleaning, taking out items that are no longer in use.

Among these items are old clothing, blankets, shoes, children's toys, and dated utensils, to name a few. Instead of discarding these items, the residents of the district are encouraged to donate them to the ‘Neki ki Deewar’ established at their nearest municipality, nagar panchayat, or gram panchayat.

This collective effort ensures that less fortunate and underprivileged individuals can benefit from these contributions, illuminating their lives during this festive occasion.

Residents in the vicinity will have the opportunity to contribute unused household items at designated locations, with records maintained for reference.

Needy individuals will be able to access items according to their requirements from these centres.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.