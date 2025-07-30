'Distinction between right and wrong begins in family': Bihar DGP blames bad parenting for rising crimes

Patna, July 30 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over the rise in criminal activities across Bihar, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has pointed to poor parenting and weakening social responsibility as major contributors to the problem.

Speaking at a programme held at the Bihar Police Headquarters in Patna on World Anti-Human Trafficking Day, the DGP candidly addressed various challenges faced by law enforcement in the state.

DGP Kumar said that while the police are committed to tackling crime and have made significant progress in weapon seizures, the root causes of criminal behaviour lie at home and in society.

“The distinction between right and wrong begins in the family. If an eight-year-old child is seen handling weapons, the question arises: Where are the parents? If parents neglect their responsibilities, the child will inevitably drift toward crime,” he stated.

He added that once someone enters the criminal justice system and goes to jail, reform becomes much more difficult.

The DGP emphasised that schools and broader society must also share the responsibility of instilling values and discipline among children.

“Schools have a major role to play. Society must not shy away from its duties either. Only when families, schools, and communities work together can we prevent young people from being drawn into crime,” he added.

While defending the police department's performance, the DGP noted that there has been a notable increase in the seizure of illegal weapons, and efforts are being made continuously to dismantle criminal networks.

He also responded to the recent incidents of attacks on police personnel, saying: “Police officers go to serve and protect the public. Attacking them is entirely unjustified. The police are not the cause of such incidents, but rather a force trying to prevent them.”

Marking World Anti-Human Trafficking Day, the DGP shed light on another alarming issue — the rise in human trafficking, which he described as the second largest illegal trade after narcotics.

“Human trafficking has not yet become as much of a priority as other crimes. But it is a massive and dangerous trade,” he said.

He revealed disturbing information about children being trafficked from India and sold to networks in China and Nepal, where they are allegedly being used for cybercrime activities on the Indo-China border.

“It is shocking that a large number of trafficked Indian children are ending up as cyber criminals under Chinese control. This issue needs urgent national attention,” DGP Kumar emphasised.

