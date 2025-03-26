Discussed TN issues including law and order with Amit Shah; no alliance talks: Edappadi

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), clarified that his meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah on Tuesday was focussed solely on various state-related issues, and not on political alliances.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, EPS said the meeting — held at Amit Shah’s residence on March 25 — lasted about 45 minutes and the discussions covered multiple people-centric matters, including the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing speculation around the meeting, EPS stated, “There was no discussion regarding an alliance. The elections are still a year away, and there’s no need to talk about alliances now. Our ideologies are different. Alliances may change depending on the situation.”

EPS emphasised the need to continue the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu and urged the Centre to release pending funds under key schemes like Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He also flagged delays in the release of funds for various development schemes, including railway projects.

The AIADMK leader expressed concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, stressing that it should not adversely affect Tamil Nadu.

He also raised the issues of drug trafficking, irregularities in TASMAC operations, and requested a probe into the matter.

Water disputes and interlinking of rivers were also on the agenda.

EPS sought expedited action on the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project and raised the ongoing Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar dam issues.

The meeting sparked a political buzz, especially with the 2026 Assembly elections just over a year away.

It came at a time when the ruling DMK has been actively campaigning on contentious issues like the two-language policy and delimitation.

It’s worth noting that AIADMK and BJP were allies during the 2021 Assembly elections, in which the BJP won four seats. However, the alliance fell apart on September 21, 2023, amid rising tensions under BJP state president K. Annamalai’s leadership.

Now, amid the rise of new players like actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the AIADMK is seemingly reassessing its strategy.

Political observers believe the meeting between EPS and Amit Shah could mark the beginning of a realignment — potentially contingent on the BJP leadership making internal changes, especially regarding Annamalai’s role.

