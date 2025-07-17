Disaster management exercise boosts humanitarian support preparedness in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 17 (IANS) A comprehensive joint Disaster Management Workshop and Exercise focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations was conducted in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, exemplifying seamless coordination across India’s disaster management network, officials said on Thursday.

A defence spokesman said that the exercise brought together personnel from Spear Corps of the Army, the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), CRPF and resources from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the Union Ministry of Power.

The event showcased a unified and resilient approach to addressing large-scale emergencies, with a particular emphasis on remote and disaster-prone areas, he said.

The spokesman said that this initiative has made significant strides in advancing inter-agency readiness for forthcoming HADR missions. It reinforced the strategic value of civil-military integration, which is essential for ensuring rapid and effective disaster response, he said.

By strengthening cooperation between civilian infrastructure agencies and the armed forces, the exercise laid robust foundations for more coordinated action during future natural disasters, the official added.

According to the defence PRO, the success of this joint effort highlights India’s steadfast commitment to enhancing resilience through proactive disaster preparedness, infrastructure strengthening and inter-agency partnership.

It underlines the critical importance of civil-military collaboration in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly in geo-strategically vital regions like the northeast.

“Such simulated exercises remain vital for refining institutional response frameworks, guaranteeing the timely delivery of relief and fortifying the nation’s capacity to withstand future calamities. The expertise and experience gained from this exercise will play a defining role in shaping India’s disaster management strategies in the years ahead,” the spokesman said.

Among the prominent dignitaries in attendance were the Deputy Commissioner of Papum Pare, A. Balan, Maj Gen Ajay Kumar Verma (Retd), Senior Consultant at NDMA, and senior officials representing the NDRF, ITBP and the Indian Army.

