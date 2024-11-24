Dipshikkha Nagppal: Mental health doesn’t discriminate

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Dipshikkha Nagppal, who is seen in the show “Megha Barsenge”, says that mental health doesn’t discriminate and that celebrities talking about the issue can help others.

“People look up to celebrities, and when they speak openly about issues like mental health, it sends a powerful message. Mental health doesn’t discriminate, no matter how successful or wealthy you are, it can affect anyone. Recognising it and taking action can truly transform your life”, she said.

The actress talked about how she sought professional help during her tough times. “I sought help from my doctor, Anjali Chhabria, during some of the toughest times in my life, including my divorce. Back then, I found myself reacting very differently to my children, something I couldn’t understand.

“I had always wanted kids, so I kept questioning why I was speaking to them with so much frustration and anger. My doctor explained that my reactions were tied to my emotional struggles. I was a new mother at the time, and there was no elder in my home to guide me or my children through what was happening”, she said.

The actress said that therapy changed everything. “It helped me build a beautiful relationship with my children. That’s why my advice is to not wait until you’re upset or depressed to see a therapist. Even when you’re happy, therapy can help you grow and understand yourself better. It gives you a safe space to talk, where someone listens without judgment and helps you make sense of things".

“When we talk to friends or family, it’s rare to find someone who truly listens without imposing their perspective. Most people don’t want to hear what they consider “drama” and often give advice based on their understanding, not your reality. That’s why seeking expert help is so important it helps you live life in a way that feels meaningful and fulfilling", she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.