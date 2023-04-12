Dior, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc reveals Dior Spa Eden-Roc in France



The two Houses will unveil the Dior Spa Eden - Roc at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Oetker Collection's luxury hotel in Antibes, South of France. This legendary place treasured by the House is celebrated by an eponymous perfume in the Collection Privee Christian Dior. On 14th April 2023, it will welcome a Spa, inspired by and looking out onto nature and the radiant Cote d'Azur light.

Embodying the wonderful Mediterranean lifestyle, this mythical luxury hotel meets the inimitable Parisian elegance of Dior this spring, as well as its unique philosophy of beauty and well-being.

Overlooking the southern tip of Cap d'Antibes, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is an absolute legend of the French Riviera. Set on a promontory of white rocks with an unrestricted view of the Lerins Islands, its elegant Napoleonic residence, majestic alleys, and iconic swimming pool set into the cliffside, have shone for over 150 years.

This vibrant gem of regal nature is set on grounds of nine hectares, where Aleppo pines, agapanthus, lavender, fragrant roses, and jasmine flourish. This idyllic setting is a symbol of a unique art de vivre.

It is a refuge for stars and key figures worldwide, from New York glamour couple Sara and Gerald Murphy, who started the trend for summer breaks on the Cote d'Azur with friends Hemingway and Picasso, to Sharon Stone, Robert de Niro, and Clint Eastwood, as well as Liz Taylor and Richard Burton who came for their honeymoon,

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.