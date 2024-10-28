Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert leads to hospitalisation of fan

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh wowed fans in Delhi with his high-energy gig over the weekend. However, for some attendees, the excitement was dampened by logistical issues at the venue.

A fan who attended the singer's first concert on Saturday night, revealed that a girl nearly passed out and was subsequently taken to the hospital due to the chaotic conditions at the venue.

The fan voiced his disappointment online, describing the event as “absolute chaos”. In a viral thread on X, he detailed his frustrations, highlighting disorganization, overcrowding, and long waits that overshadowed what could have been an incredible experience.

The fan, who paid Rs. 15,000 for Gold Pit tickets, wrote, “Diljit was amazing, but his concert was not. Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly. The gates didn't open until 5:30 PM, and then the concert didn’t start until 8 PM. From 5 to 7 PM, it was just random Zomato and Kingfisher ads with no opening act.”

He then highlighted the appalling condition of the women's washrooms, mentioning that they lacked proper lighting, had a foul odor, and were unsanitary—hardly what one would anticipate after spending thousands on tickets.

“A girl nearby passed out, and no one from the staff came to help her. Eventually, she was taken to the FIRST AID and then to hospital, but this happened before the concert even started. Felt like a serious lack of organization and concern for safety,” his post read.

In series of subsequent threads, The fan also pointed out that one of the most frustrating aspects of the entire experience was the disorder at the food and beverage counters. He noted that only two counters were available to serve the thousands of Diljit fans, leading to "absolute chaos."

The user concluded the post saying, “Overall, Diljit’s performance was great. He's truly a vibe. But the concert experience was poorly organized and definitely not worth the price tag. The management could have been much, much better.”

Several users took to social media to criticize the organizers for their mishandling of the concert.

On a related note, the Delhi performance kicked off Diljit Dosanjh's 10-city tour, which will include stops in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and others. Dosanjh kickstarted the Indian leg of his Dil-luminati tour in the national capital on October 26. The singer performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Dil-luminati tour will culminate in Guwahati on December 29.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.