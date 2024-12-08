Diljit Dosanjh enjoys Indori Poha, advises followers to wake up early and cycle

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) After setting the house on fire in Bengaluru, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is in Indore for his next show.

The actor-singer took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a video in which he could be seen enjoying the local street food of Poha in the early hours of the day. As the crowd began to swell, Diljit was seen meeting his fans.

He also met a group of cyclists, and expressed his gratitude towards them for their support. He also gave the tickets to his show to them and urged his followers to wake up early in the morning and go cycling to stay fit.

He wrote in the caption, “Good Morning Indore Tonight DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24”.

Earlier, in Bengaluru Diljit was seen performing with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’. In a video clicked by a fan, the actress was seen dancing along as the singer performed his song with Sia, ‘Hass Hass’, on stage. The two also danced on Diljit’s synth-pop track ‘Lover’.

This marked Deepika’s first public appearance after the birth of her daughter Dua. What made the gig special for her was the fact that it was held in her hometown. The Copenhagen born actress grew up in Bengaluru before she made her way to modelling.

She went on to build a highly successful career in Hindi cinema after her big debut in ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan with whom she shares a stellar track record at the box-office.

As for Diljit, the superstar has seen a meteoric rise in the last couple of years with the box-office success of his films in Hindi and Punjabi cinema. The singer-actor also performed at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in April 2023 making him the first Indian performer to achieve the feat.

Diljit’s concerts in India have been a massive rage, making him one of the richest Indian musicians.

