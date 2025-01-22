Dikshit hits out at AAP over Punjab Police vehicle 'influx' in Delhi ahead of polls

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) With just two weeks remaining for the Delhi Assembly elections, Opposition parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of deploying Punjab Police vehicles in the national Capital for election campaigning. The AAP on its part has accusing the BJP of targeting Punjabis for political gains.

The elections are slated for February 5, with tensions running high between the political rivals in the poll fray.

The Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, claimed that the AAP was using Punjab Police vehicles.

"Anyone can campaign -- be it Punjab or any common man from any state. But the question is, what are Punjab Police vehicles doing in Delhi?" Dikshit told IANS.

Displaying a photograph of a Punjab Police vehicle, Dikshit alleged that certain individuals were campaigning under the escort of Punjab Police, despite Punjab not being a border state of Delhi.

"Do you see Haryana Police or Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police vehicles in Delhi? What is Punjab Police doing here? This raises serious concerns about the misuse of the police for campaigning," he alleged.

"One can bring party workers from Punjab, UP, anywhere else, but they cannot get police or officers of any state to campaign for the elections. This is a very serious matter," Dikshit added.

Dikshit claimed he had urged the area SHO to take immediate action against the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The BJP also joined the fray, with New Delhi Assembly candidate Parvesh Verma alleging that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his ministers had flooded the constituency with Punjab-registered vehicles.

"Thousands of vehicles with Punjab numbers are moving here. Who is inside these vehicles? Republic Day preparations are underway -- what are they doing that may compromise security?" Verma questioned.

Verma further accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of conducting his campaign with a convoy of 50 cars and 400 Punjab Police personnel. He claimed that Rs 50 crore had been sent from the Punjab government for Kejriwal's campaign in New Delhi and demanded an Election Commission investigation into the matter.

Reports suggest that Kejriwal has declined Delhi Police security and will instead be provided protection by Punjab Police.

In response, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless and offensive to Punjabis.

"Delhi is the capital of the country. Vehicles with numbers from every state ply here. How can anyone question why Punjab vehicles are in Delhi? This is extremely insulting and dangerous," Mann said.

Accusing the BJP of targeting Punjabis for political gains, he added, "Today, every Punjabi feels insulted. The BJP's claims suggest Punjabis are a threat to national security, which is unacceptable. Amit Shah Ji, instead of blaming Punjabis, focus on the thousands of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas entering the country. You owe Punjabis an apology."

Kejriwal also hit back at the BJP's claims and accused the latter of insulting the sacrifice of the Punjabi community, living in Delhi for decades.

As political tempers flare, the controversy has added fuel to an already heated election campaign in Delhi, with all three main parties in the fray accusing each other of crossing ethical and political boundaries.

