Digvijaya Singh is trying to establish himself as new Jinnah: BJP MLA 

Bhopal, Sep 7 (IANS) BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, on Saturday, said that veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh was trying to establish himself as the “new Jinnah in the country.”

He also accused the Congress of conspiring to give ST/SC’s reservation quota to the Muslim community to secure its vote bank. "Digvijaya Singh is trying to establish himself as the new Jinnah. I would urge Lord Ganesha to enlighten him," the BJP MLA said.

Sharma (54), a third-time MLA from Bhopal’s Huzur Assembly constituency who has established himself as a hardcore Hindutva leader here in Madhya Pradesh BJP unit, made this remark while responding to Digvijaya Singh’s statement.

He said: “The number of Muslims in government jobs is less than that of the people of SC/ST category.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said while addressing a gathering of the office-bearers of the Association of Muslim Professionals in Bhopal on Friday: “Only 74 per cent of Muslims have formal education and the number of women with formal education is still less than their male counterparts.”

Responding to Digvijaya’s statement, Sharma said: “Digivijay Singh should tell why the Congress regime failed to provide education to Muslims. Now they want to give ST/SC's reservation quota to Muslims for vote bank."

Sharma, who often makes controversy with his statements on minority communities and leaves no opportunity to comment on Digvijaya Singh, alleged that during the Congress regime, Madrasas were established more than schools.

"They (Muslims) would send their children to Madrasas to make them Jihadis, then how would they become SP and Collectors? The BJP government is making all efforts to bring them into mainstream education. It will take some time to bring change," the BJP MLA said.

