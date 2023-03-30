Digvijaya Singh thanks Germany for 'taking note' of Rahul case

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) In yet another controversial statement, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday thanked the German foreign minister for remarks on Rahul Gandhi's sentencing and subsequent disqualification from Parliament.

Digvijaya Singh tweeted, "Thank you Germany Foreign Affairs Ministry and Richard Walker @rbsw for taking note of how Democracy is being compromised in India through persecution of @RahulGandhi."

The German Foreign Ministry spokesperson commented for the first time on Rahul Gandhi's case, and said, "It takes note of verdict, suspension from Parliament, and appeal will show whether verdict stands and suspension has basis. It expects standards of judicial independence and democratic principles to apply in Rahul Gandhi's case."

This could become another flashpoint as the BJP is demanding an apology on Rahul Gandhi's statement in London.

Reacting to Digvijaya Singh's comment, Union Minister of Law and Justice, said, "Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India's internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji."

While disqualifying Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in its notification had said, "Consequent upon his conviction by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat..., Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad Parliamentary constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of the lower house from the date of his conviction..."

Earlier, Surat district court in Gujarat convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case against him over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

