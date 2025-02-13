Digital building permission system launched in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 13 (IANS) Assam Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Thursday, inaugurated the Online Building Permission System (OBPS), a digital platform aimed at streamlining the process of obtaining building permits across the state, officials said.

According to an official statement, the initiative enhances transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business in the construction sector, ensuring a hassle-free experience for citizens, developers, and stakeholders.

“From now on, all applications for construction permits will be processed exclusively through the online portal, eliminating manual intervention, “ it added.

Speaking at the launch event at Assam Administrative Staff College here, Mallabaruah emphasised that the OBPS is a significant step towards making the building permission process in Assam more efficient, transparent, and corruption-free. This system will ensure a hassle-free experience for citizens and businesses alike while enhancing accountability in urban planning.

He further stated: “Through this portal, the building permission process will become smoother and completely corruption-free. In addition to approvals, services such as construction intimation, plinth level inspection, under-construction inspection, and completion-cum-occupancy certificates will also be available on the same platform.”

“The OBPS has gone live for 32 Master Plan areas, including Nalbari, Tihu, Rangia, Barpeta, Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and others, covering towns with a population of 50,000 or more. The initiative will soon be expanded to other towns across the state,” the Minister added.

The event hosted by Assam Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Assam, featured presentations by officials from GMDA and SoftTech Engineers Ltd. of Pune, followed by a live demonstration and an interactive session.

A senior official said: “With this initiative, the Assam Government takes a significant step towards digital governance and urban development. The OBPS portal is now accessible at https://obps.assam.gov.in, where applicants can find guidelines, FAQs, and user manuals for assistance.”

