'The Diary of West Bengal' dives into socio-political unrest in the state in a hard-hitting way

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The film's story is about Suhasini (played by Arshin Mehta), a Hindu woman from Bangladesh. After her parents are killed in a genocide, she has to escape. Islamic radicals help her cross the Sundarbans but they have an agenda.

They want to convert her to Islam and use her to gain more votes for a political party in West Bengal’s upcoming elections. What follows ahead is a series of disturbing events and her troubles.

Performances and technical aspects

One of the standout aspects of the film is the exceptional performances by actors such as Yajur Marwah, Arshin Mehta and Ramendra Chakarwati. Each actor delivers a strong performance, with Yajur and Arshin standing out in particular. The film excels in production quality across all aspects, including bloody action sequences, cinematography, VFX, and location choices. Additionally, the film portrays Arshin (Suhasini’s) plight with utmost conviction. It also effectively highlights the troubles of tribal people who are caught in a difficult situation between police forces and insurgents, facing pressure from both sides.

Talking about the film’s direction, Sanoj Mishra, with his crisp writing and direction, addresses the unhealed wounds of the Bangladeshi Muslims, who went through brutal torture and unspeakable violence. He makes sure not to flinch from keeping it all raw and he is bold enough to portray the demented assault. The music of the film also adds to the tension the makers are trying to build so that the narrative is not only understood, but also felt.

While the storytelling is real, it takes some time to settle into the film and understand the non-linear storytelling. Also, the violence in a couple of scenes might appear too graphical for a section of the audience.

Overall, The Diary of West Bengal is a hard-hitting crime drama, with moments that surely shake you. While it highlights the subject in the most honest, the reality leaves us on the edge.

Film: The Diary of West Bengal

Director: Sanoj Mishra

Cast: Yajur Marwah, Arshin Mehta, Ramendra Chakarwarti

Play Time: 2 hours 15 minutes

Where to Watch: Theatre

Rating: 4 stars

