DIAL installs 12 multi-product feminine hygiene vending machines at IGI

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) With an aim to enhance women's hygiene accessibility at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday said that 12 multi-product feminine hygiene vending machines have been strategically installed right outside all women's restrooms at Terminal 2.

“These state-of-the-art vending machines offer an array of essential products for women, catering to their diverse hygiene needs. In the future, this initiative will be extended to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 as well, ensuring that women travellers across the airport have easy access to these

essential products,” said DIAL in a statement issued on Monday.

“The newly installed vending machines are revolutionary in their design, offering a wide range of sanitary products, including menstrual cups, tampons, sanitary pads, toilet seat covers, intimate wipes, and panty liners,” said a DIAL official.

“This comprehensive selection is aimed at providing unparalleled accessibility and convenience to women, eliminating the need for them to search for stores and ensuring their comfort and peace of mind during their journey,” said the official.

“As an airport operator DIAL is committed to enhancing the overall airport experience for all travellers including women. We are proud to partner with Sirona in this initiative, which will undoubtedly make a significant impact on women travellers' convenience and well-being. This is a progressive step towards promoting women's health & hygiene and aligns perfectly with our

vision of providing world-class facilities and services at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.

