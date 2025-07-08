Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was one of the first big leaps in my journey

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) It’s been six years since her song “Psycho Saiyaan” from “Saaho” dropped and singer Dhvani Bhanushali said the track was one of her big leaps in her journey and that she learnt how to pronounce every syllable in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam with care.

Dhavni took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of her dancing on the number from the action thriller film, which is directed by Sujeeth. It stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

“6 years of Psycho Saiyaan today… and I still remember exactly where I was when it all began. I had just released Vaaste and was in Goa with my friends when I got the call: ‘We’re doing Psycho Saiyaan in 3 more languages and you’ll be singing all of them’,” she wrote in the caption section.

Dhavni added: “I was excited… and honestly, a little nervous. But the team believed in me. I learnt how to pronounce every syllable with care- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam. And somewhere in the middle of it all, I got to collaborate with the incredible @anirudhofficial!”

At the shoot, the singer met Prabhas and Shraddha.

“And so many people came up to me saying my voice felt like it was meant for her. That meant more than I can explain. This song was one of the first big leaps in my journey, it pushed me, shaped me, and brought me closer to all of you,” she added.

She thanked everyone for letting her song with Sachet Tandon be a part of their lives.

“Even now, when I hear you singing it at shows or see your videos online… It reminds me just how powerful music can be. Thank you for still dancing to it, still loving it, and for letting Psycho Saiyaan be a part of your lives,” Dhvani wrote.

Talking about “Saaho,” the film traces the story of two undercover officers, searching for a mastermind responsible for stealing Rs. 2,000 crore. They soon realise that the case is linked to the death of a prominent business tycoon and an emerging gang war for the control of a megalopolis.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.