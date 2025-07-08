Karathey Babu director calls Kaali Venkat "a gem of a performer"

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Director Ganesh K Babu, who is now directing actor Ravi Mohan's eagerly awaited film 'Karathey Babu', on Tuesday showered praises on actor Kaali Venkat, calling him a "gem of a performer".

On Tuesday, Kaali Venkat, who is considered one of the most gifted character artistes of Tamil cinema, completed 15 years in the Tamil film industry.

Taking to his X timeline to post pictures of the Karathey Babu unit celebrating the landmark in the actor's career, Ganesh K Babu wrote, "15 Years of Raw Talent & Real Performances! Celebrating the powerhouse @kaaliactor -- an actor who brings soul to every frame he’s in. From intense drama to effortless humour, his journey is nothing short of inspiring. Proud to be directing this gem of a performer in #KaratheyBabu"

Director Ganesh K Babu is not the first to shower praises on Kaali Venkat, whose phenomenal acting skills have already come in for praise from director Sudha Kongara, who is best known for having directed the Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru'. Sudha Kongara had complimented Kaali Venkat saying that his brilliant performance as a co-actor had helped Suriya deliver an exceptional performance in the film.

Meanwhile, Kaali Venkat is basking in the success of his film Madras Matinee, that has come in for widespread critical acclaim. The actor will next be seen playing one of the leads in director Rajavel’s upcoming fantasy horror entertainer ‘House Mates’, which will also feature actor Darshan in the lead.

The film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year.

Produced by S Vijayaprakash, Housemates has been directed by Rajavel. A source from the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the film was based on a fantasy idea that had been presented as a horror-comedy.

They had informed IANS then that shooting for the film had been completed and that post production work was on in full swing. In fact, even that was on the verge of completion. “To be precise, the first copy is ready. There is just some fine-tuning left,” the source had then told IANS.

The source had disclosed that the film would be a proper family entertainer and that it would have an emotional idea as one its strengths. “We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film,“ the source had told IANS.

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

