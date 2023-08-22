Dheeraj Dhoopar interacts with locals in Varanasi, gets lingo right for 'Tatlubaaz'

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is all set to make his OTT debut with ‘Tatlubaaz’, has shared that from day one of the shoot he was made to interact with the people from Varanasi and Lucknow.

In the show, Dheeraj will essay the role of a conman with multiple looks. The shoot was done in Lucknow, Benaras, Mumbai and more. The series also stars Nargis Fakhri, Divya Agarwal, Zeishan Quadri and Karishma Modi.

Talking about the preparations for his part, Dheeraj said, “I had to work really hard to get into the skin of the character. Bulbul Tyagi is a kind of a character who is all about twists and turns, in fact the whole series is about twists and turns. Every character I play will never give you the exact intent of the character. Hats off to the makers who from the very first day made it a point to make me sit with the people who are from places like Banaras and Lucknow.”

He mentioned, “With this it really helped me get adapted to the minutests of the character traits. It also helped me catch the exact lingo of the character. It was the very first time for me to shoot in places like Banaras and Lucknow so getting the body language correct was also a task made easy when I spent time with the locals there. I have never done something like this ever, by this I realise that there is so much an actor can explore all throughout.”

The series is directed by director Vubhu Kashyap, and it will soon drop on EPICON.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.