Dharmasthala case: Karnataka BJP demands Siddaramaiah's resignation

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the "poor" handling of the Dharmasthala case.

Speaking to the media here, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, demanded that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should apologise to the people of the state and resign.

He said that since nothing was found at the alleged mass burial sites, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is now saying that there was a conspiracy against Dharmasthala.

Narayanaswamy said Congress leaders ordered an investigation into the alleged claims and found nothing.

"Having committed a blunder, they are now caught. Just like applying for anticipatory bail after wrongdoing, the government has taken a different stand in the Dharmasthala case, which is also a conspiracy," he charged.

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao himself has said that communists were behind this, and under their pressure, the government constituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT), he said.

"For generations, ordinary people from across the state have been receiving the blessings of Lord Manjunatha. However, now false notions are being made about this holy place", Narayanaswamy said.

"The same group, he recalled, had spread false propaganda at Sabarimala too. It served no purpose there, and instead, the number of devotees increased. Now the same group is active against Dharmasthala," he alleged.

Congress has started functioning as a "Communist Congress party", and communist ideologies are being pushed through the Chief Minister, he claimed.

Responding to a question on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he said, "For us, the nation comes first; but this sentiment is not in the blood of Congress leaders."

Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of having "links" with those who roam around with bombs and engage in anti-national activities, and of showing "affection" towards such people.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP unit launched the 'Dharmasthala Chalo' campaign to counter the alleged conspiracy surrounding the mass grave case.

