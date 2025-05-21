Dhanush to immortalise Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in upcoming biopic

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) One of India’s most loved Presidents, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life being adapted for the screen in the upcoming biopic. The film, titled ‘Kalam’ stars National Award-winning actor Dhanush, and has entered production.

From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr. Kalam’s life was a blend of rocket science and irrepressible spirit. Often called the ‘Missile Man of India’, he rose from modest beginnings to become a celebrated aerospace scientist, visionary, and eventually the People’s President. His legacy, encapsulated in his bestselling memoir ‘Wings of Fire’, continues to ignite minds across generations.

Dhanush will be seen essaying the role of Doctor Kalam in the film. The film will be directed by Om Raut, who last directed ‘Adipurush’.

Talking about the film, Raut said in a statement, “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation. To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global south. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is a lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from”.

The film will explore the man behind the missile programs and the presidency, the poet, the teacher, the dreamer whose every word carried both science and spirituality in equal measures. More than a political biography, the project is positioned as an insight into leadership and nation-building.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is a story that continues to inspire millions across generations. At T-Series, we feel honored to be part of a film that celebrates the journey of such an extraordinary Indian. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and the association grows even stronger. Teaming up with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal on this project makes it all the more special. This is more than just a film, it’s a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation’s future”.

Doctor Kalam, who was awarded the Bharat Ratna, is one of the chief architects of the Indian space programme succeeding Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space programme. Doctor Kalam was intimately involved in India's civilian space programme and military missile development efforts as he worked at both the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

He is known for developing the Agni 1 missile, one of the crown jewels of the Indian arsenal, after India’s initial dependency on the Brahmos missile. The latter was used recently in Operation Sindoor - India’s counter-terrorism operation on Pakistan.

While Brahmos is a joint military venture between India's DRDO and the Russian Federation's NPO Mashinostroyeniya, Agni 1 was developed indigenously.

Agni 1 is a nuclear-capable, solid-fuel missile designed to be a strategic weapon and deterrent. The Agni-1 has a range of 700-1200 km and can carry a payload of up to 1,000 kg, including both conventional and nuclear warheads. It is a single-stage missile and can be launched from rail-based or road-mobile platforms.

Doctor Kalam’s efforts have snowballed into Agni 5 in the series, which India recently tested. It is an MIRV missile with intercontinental capabilities with a range of 5000 km. The 3 stage missile is powered by solid-fueled, and can carry upto 10 nuclear warheads at a time, and has the entire China in the range of its target.

He also served as India’s 11th President, as Prime Minister’s Chief Scientific Adviser from July 1992 to December 1999, and is a national icon.

The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series, Krishan Kumar, and Anil Sunkara.

