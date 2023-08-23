DGCA de-roasters air traffic controller as 2 planes permitted to land, take-off at same time

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has de-rostered an air traffic controller after a Vistara aircraft was cleared for take-off while another plane was in the process of landing, placing the two flights on a potential collision trajectory.

"Swift corrective action followed as the tower controller promptly directed the Delhi-Bagdogra flight to abort its take-off," said an official.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

The take-off was swiftly cancelled following directives from the Air Traffic Control (ATC), however, sources, who did not wish to be named, told IANS other story.

The incident involved Flight UK725 en route from Delhi to Bagdogra, initiating take-off from a recently inaugurated runway, while a Vistara flight travelling from Ahmedabad to Delhi was concluding its landing on a parallel runway, moving towards the runway's end.

"It was around 8:30 a.m, when the incident was reported. Both were Vistara flights. Flight UK725 was given a go ahead by the ATC but the female captain of the other flight, which was on its way to landing, noticed the parallel flight getting ready to take-off," said the sources.

"She subsequently informed the ATC about it, averting a major tragedy," the sources added.

