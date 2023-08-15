DG Prisons announces remission of 1,387 convicts on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) On the occasion of Independence Day, Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal on Tuesday announced the remission of 1,387 convicts.

After hoisting the Tricolour at the hoisted the prisons headquarters, Baniwal said the department is installing 1,200 CCTVs cameras for the safety of inmates.

He said the 1,387 eligible convicts were given remission between 15 to 25 days on their overall conduct during the jail term, while five convicts have been recommended for remission of remaining jail term on the occasion of ‘ Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’’.

“There are various correctional activities being performed in all jails for inmates in which one such Skill Development for 720 inmates are on verge of completion and their formal placement in the Hospitality Sector will take place shortly,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

In the second phase of the Skill Development programme of the National Urban Livelihoods Mission, there will be 5,000 inmates who can participate in training courses such as the tourism sector.

In his address, Baniwal also elaborated on the remarkable initiatives by the Delhi government under which 48 teachers were deputed for primary and secondary education and sports activities for inmates.

"The Department is also installing an additional 1,200 CCTVs cameras for safety of inmates and formation of quick response teams (QRTs) have already taken place to prevent untoward incidents," he said.

He also felicitated eight jail officers and eight staff for their commendable performance.

