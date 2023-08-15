Zimbabwe to tour England to play a four-day Test in 2025

Harare, Aug 15 (IANS) For the first time since 2003, Zimbabwe will tour England for bilateral cricket following an agreement between the two sides to play a four-day men's Test match in 2025.

The four-day men's Test is scheduled for May 28-31, 2025. The venue of the match is yet to be decided, the Zimbabwe Cricket said in a media release.

This historic tour follows discussions between Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to forge closer relations.

Speaking on the decision Givemore Makoni, Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be playing bilateral cricket in England for the first time in over two decades after we agreed to play a Test match in May 2025.

The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s."

"The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.

This will be a historic tour for everyone involved with cricket in Zimbabwe and we are already looking forward to some exciting action on the field of play," he added.

Meanwhile, Richard Gould, ECB chief executive said they are delighted to host Zimbabwe for a men’s Test match for the first time in two decades

"We are delighted to be able to host Zimbabwe for a men’s Test match for the first time in two decades. Zimbabwe has a proud cricket history and has produced world-class players and coaches who have enriched the game across the world," Gould said.

"We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England men’s team is a step in that ambition.

This summer's Ashes series showcased all that is great about Test cricket and, while we must be mindful of the demands of world cricket’s schedule, we also want to help grow Test cricket and find opportunities to play more nations where we can," he added.

