Devotion marks first Monday of Sawan as thousands pray in Ujjain, Haridwar temples

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) On the first Monday of the sacred month of Sawan, a wave of devotion swept across India as thousands of devotees thronged major Shiva temples, Ujjain’s Shri Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, and Haridwar’s Daksheswar Mahadev Temple, to offer prayers, participate in 'Jalabhishek' rituals, and attend special aartis.

At the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, crowds began gathering in the early hours for the world-famous 'Bhasma Aarti', a ritual steeped in centuries of tradition. The temple opened its doors at 2.30 a.m., with darshan continuing throughout the day. A grand city procession of Lord Mahakal is scheduled for 4 p.m., drawing pilgrims and tourists alike.

Mahesh, a priest at Mahakaleshwar Temple, remarked on the day’s significance: "The first Monday of Sawan holds special importance, especially at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, a unique Jyotirlinga known worldwide. The temple's famous Bhasma Aarti attracts devotees from afar."

A devotee from Ujjain shared his spiritual joy: "I have come to see Mahakal after a long time. I had planned to visit on Shivratri Pradosh, but due to some reasons, I couldn’t. Today, I had a very fulfilling darshan, and it felt very good to see Baba."

In Omkareshwar, another sacred Jyotirlinga site in Madhya Pradesh, thousands of devotees offered jalabhishek with Narmada water during the early morning hours, continuing the Sawan tradition with deep reverence.

Meanwhile, in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, massive crowds marked the day with religious fervour under strict security arrangements. Personnel from the police, PAC, RAF, SSB, and SDRF, along with dog squads and bomb detection units, ensured the safety of pilgrims at key Shiva temples.

Devotees bathed in the Ganges and began their Kanwar Yatra with chants of “Bol Bam” filling the air.

A devotee at Daksheswar or Daksh Mahadev Temple in Haridwar shared, "Today is the first Monday of Sawan, the most important day. The first Kanwariyas arrive at our Daksh Temple, as it is considered a temple of truth. Here, the first ritual bath is performed before proceeding to Har Ki Pauri for the Kanwar journey."

One of the most moving moments of the day came from Sachin, a specially-abled devotee from Modinagar, who travelled 170 kilometres on his wife’s shoulders to offer jalabhishek at Daksh Mahadev Temple.

In an emotional statement, Sachin said, "My wife carried me along with her for this 170 km journey. I don’t know what kind of fate I have, but today I am sitting on my life partner’s shoulders. The burden that should have been on my shoulders, she has carried on hers."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.