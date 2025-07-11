Devotees make a beeline for Shiva temples in Delhi, NCR

Ghaziabad/Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Shiva temples were adorned with flowers as the holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, began on Friday. All Shiva temples in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida and Meerut echoed with the chants of Bam Bam Bhole, Har Har Mahadev, Jai Bhole ki and Om Namah Shivay.

There were long queues of devotees at the Augadhnath Mandir in Meerut and Doodheshwar Nath Mandir in Ghaziabad. The Lord Shiva temples in Delhi were teeming with devotees and their families.

In the holy month of Sawan, 'Rudrabhishek' (an offering to Lord Shiva) is performed at temples, which is said to bestow blessings on the devotees.

In the Rudrabhishek puja, devotees coronate the Shivling with milk, Ganga water, clarified butter, 'buura' (sugar powder) and curd.

Legends have it that at Doodheshwar Nath Mandir, the Shivling is 'svayambhu' (self-bloomed), and worshipping it fulfils all desires of the devotees.

Since morning, devotees have been thronging the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The famous temple attracts devotees from Ghaziabad and nearby areas.

Lakhs of Kanwariyas offer holy Ganga water at the Shiva temple. During the Kanwar Yatra, devotees bring holy water from the Ganges (Gangajal) and offer it to Lord Shiva.

For the Kanwar Yatra, the administration has made adequate arrangements.

In an ancient temple in Delhi's Tughlaqabad village, devotees worshipped Lord Shiva with milk and Bilva patra.

The temple priest said that with the beginning of the Shravan month, there will be a surge in the number of devotees visiting the place of worship.

He shared that since 4 a.m., devotees have been visiting the temple and offering water to Lord Shiva.

Police forces were stationed at key points to prevent any untoward incidents. Refreshment stalls, resting areas, and medical camps have been set up to provide comfort to Kanwariyas.

Extending her heartfelt greetings to all Delhiites, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said she prays to Devadhidev Mahadev that this month brings peace, devotion, and the essence of Shiva into everyone's life.

She said that during Shravan, the Delhi government has ensured a well-organised and transparent service system for the convenience of devoted Kanwariyas, including drinking water, medical facilities, rest areas, and road arrangements.

The CM wrote on her X handle: "Our resolve is to honour every faith, provide convenience at every step, and offer a divine Shiva-like experience to every Kanwar. Om Namah Shivay. Har Har Mahadev."

